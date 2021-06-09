Contract awarded for Fayette County schools path

Fayette County has awarded a $1.87 million contract to build just over 1.5 miles of new multi-use paths along Redwine Road for greater access to the Starr’s Mill school complex. The measure was approved 5-0 at the May 27 Board of Commissioners meeting. The new path segments will run outside the Highgrove, Whitewater Creek and Newhaven subdivisions north of Peachtree Parkway/Bernhard Road, and then rejoin existing sections from The Preserve, Ashton Park and Jefferson Woods closer to the schools. The project will also include a signalized crossing of Redwine Road near Quarters Road.