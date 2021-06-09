ajc logo
Contract awarded for Fayette County schools path

Areas shown in red indicate where new multi-use paths will be installed near the Starr's Mill school complex. Courtesy Fayette County
Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County | 54 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County has awarded a $1.87 million contract to build just over 1.5 miles of new multi-use paths along Redwine Road for greater access to the Starr’s Mill school complex. The measure was approved 5-0 at the May 27 Board of Commissioners meeting. The new path segments will run outside the Highgrove, Whitewater Creek and Newhaven subdivisions north of Peachtree Parkway/Bernhard Road, and then rejoin existing sections from The Preserve, Ashton Park and Jefferson Woods closer to the schools. The project will also include a signalized crossing of Redwine Road near Quarters Road.

The Helix Group, of Fairburn, won the contract and offered the lowest of the three bids received. Funding will come both from a federal grant and from SPLOST revenue. County officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation will now prepare a construction agreement; the portion of the paths that will be within Peachtree City are already covered by an intergovernmental agreement from 2019.

