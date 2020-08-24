Construction will close part of Tyrone walking trail

Construction of a new sewer line in Tyrone is requiring the closure of part of a walking trail in Shamrock Park. Town Manager Brandon Perkins said recently that the closure was expected, just not so soon; it took effect Aug. 21 and will last about two weeks. The portion of the path affected is along the lake, behind the Tyrone Public Library and the recreation department building, near the railroad tracks. The construction company must bore under the tracks as part of the project.