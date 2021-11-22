College students can substitute teach in Fayette

College students on academic breaks or with flexible schedules are eligible to apply as substitute teachers in Fayette County public schools. Students 21 and older can register at www.fcboe.org under the Quick Links/Position Openings/Start an eApp for Employment tabs. Applicants must submit a current resume and a letter of interest along with three references (including a work supervisor). Candidates must also attend a three-hour orientation session on Dec. 8 in Fayetteville and consent to a background check and fingerprinting, which costs $45.81.
Once approved, substitutes can pick which days, schools and classes they wish to do. The daily pay rate is $95 for teacher positions and $75 for parapros; half-day jobs are paid at half of each rate. Substitutes must work at least six full days each semester to remain active on the substitute list. Contact Cindy Robichaux at 770-460-3923 for questions and details, and to notify her when the application has been submitted.
