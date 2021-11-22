College students can substitute teach in Fayette

Once approved, substitutes can pick which days, schools and classes they wish to do. The daily pay rate is $95 for teacher positions and $75 for parapros; half-day jobs are paid at half of each rate. Substitutes must work at least six full days each semester to remain active on the substitute list. Contact Cindy Robichaux at 770-460-3923 for questions and details, and to notify her when the application has been submitted.