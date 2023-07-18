BreakingNews
Ask-a-Lawyer at Fayette Library is Aug. 4

Credit: Fayette County

Credit: Fayette County

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago
Ask-a-Lawyer is provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first Friday - the next one to be held on Aug. 4 - at the Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Park Way, Fayetteville.

Georgia Legal Services will be onsite to help answer legal questions.

Each session lasts 30 minutes.

Among the areas of concern are family law inquiries, will/estate concerns and probate cases.

Sessions will not include questions about criminal, immigration, custody and personal injury cases.

Registration is required by calling 770-461-8841.

If time allows, walk-ins will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit facebook.com/FayetteLibrary.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
