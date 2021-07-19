Applications open for three Peachtree City boards

Three Peachtree City committees are accepting applications for new members. The Convention and Visitors Bureau has two openings, one for a resident or local businessperson with tourism or hospitality experience, to be chosen by the City Council, and another at-large member with related experience to be chosen by the CVB. The bureau meets at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every other month. The Airport Authority, which oversees Falcon Field operations and meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the airport, seeks a volunteer member for a 5-year term. The Planning Commission opening is for a 3-year term to help review site and landscaping plans; members meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.