Applications open for three Peachtree City boards

Volunteers with experience related to tourism, aviation and city planning are encouraged to apply for open board positions. Courtesy Peachtree City
Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Three Peachtree City committees are accepting applications for new members. The Convention and Visitors Bureau has two openings, one for a resident or local businessperson with tourism or hospitality experience, to be chosen by the City Council, and another at-large member with related experience to be chosen by the CVB. The bureau meets at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every other month. The Airport Authority, which oversees Falcon Field operations and meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the airport, seeks a volunteer member for a 5-year term. The Planning Commission opening is for a 3-year term to help review site and landscaping plans; members meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.

Residency, experience and meeting attendance requirements apply to all positions; details are at https://www.peachtree-city.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1371 and applications are due by July 30.

