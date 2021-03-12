All Fayette County students now get free meals

Thanks to additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, all Fayette County students will receive free meals through the end of this school year. The meals – lunch at all schools and breakfast where offered – are available to students in all grades, regardless of family income, and parents do not need to apply to the county to receive them. The school system is reimbursed based on the number of meals served.
Free meals are also still available for students attending school virtually. Parents can pick up five breakfast and five lunch meals 12:30-1:30 p.m. each Wednesday for elementary students and 9 am.-10 a.m. Wednesdays for middle and high school students. For students at North Fayette and Spring Hill elementary schools, parents can pick up seven days’ worth of meals during additional hours 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.