Family refreshes hospital’s toy supply

The hospital has a giant storage cage for donations of this sort, and the Welshes filled it.

“We took Everly to the store, and she picked out two buggies full of toys,” said Welsh. “Her hot picks were surprise toys with things stuffed inside and anything with dinosaurs.”

Friends and family chipped in with financial contributions, picking items from an Amazon wish list and having them sent to the Welshes’ home in Merriweather County, about two hours from the hospital.

“We had baby toys, toddler toys, arts and crafts, and card games for the older kids and teenagers,” said Welsh. “We wanted to give back to Scottish Rite and to find ways to raise awareness and help find a cure. We’re always looking for ways to get the word out, and we hope more people will donate to causes doing the research so no other kids have to go through this.”

