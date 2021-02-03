Face coverings now mandatory for Xpress commuters

The mandate began Feb. 2 and follows the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, issued on Jan. 29, requiring the public to wear masks while on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares. The mask requirement also applies to travelers in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and seaports; train, bus and subway stations and any other areas that provide transportation.

Xpress Transit Services has mandated masks for all customers riding Xpress, awaiting or disembarking their coaches and at their Park and Ride lots and bus stops. Messaging on the mask mandate, telling customers, “Mask Up to Board Up” has been posted at Xpress facilities (retail centers, stops, park and ride lots) and on Xpress communication platforms (website, bus onboarding videos, social media, SMS text messaging services and e-newsletters).