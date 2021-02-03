Face coverings now mandatory for Xpress commuters

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority recently announced that face coverings are now mandatory for all Xpress commuters, according to a press release.
The mandate began Feb. 2 and follows the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, issued on Jan. 29, requiring the public to wear masks while on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares. The mask requirement also applies to travelers in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and seaports; train, bus and subway stations and any other areas that provide transportation.
Xpress Transit Services has mandated masks for all customers riding Xpress, awaiting or disembarking their coaches and at their Park and Ride lots and bus stops. Messaging on the mask mandate, telling customers, “Mask Up to Board Up” has been posted at Xpress facilities (retail centers, stops, park and ride lots) and on Xpress communication platforms (website, bus onboarding videos, social media, SMS text messaging services and e-newsletters).
Customers will be required to wear a face covering that covers both the nose and mouth areas and adhere to social distancing requirements. Xpress coach operators have been required to wear face coverings since safety measures were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so.
Previous and ongoing safety measures implemented by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority include an enhanced cleaning regimen for Xpress with a combination of daily activities and sequenced deep cleanings. Xpress dispatch facilities are conducting daily cleanings of equipment, high touch areas and or high foot traffic areas using products promoted to eliminate 99.9 % of germs, daily trash disposal and daily inspections of the buses. Xpress is also conducting anti-viral deep cleanings at a rate of 10-15 buses per day with cleaning complete for the majority of the fleet by the end of each week. Bus operators are being provided hand sanitizer, germicidal wipes, and spray to be used in driver and dispatch areas.
Information: www.XpressGA.com.