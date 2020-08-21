Explore Georgia awards tourism grants across state

The Community Funding Program allows communities to expand, enhance and improve their appeal as a destination for tourists and leverage tourism as a driver of economic impact.

“While Georgia’s tourism industry has felt the painful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing funding for these 13 projects the tourism product development grants will support the safe recovery of the industry throughout the entire state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I want to thank our excellent Tourism Product Development resource team for the work they are doing to highlight tourism opportunities in our communities and attract visitors.”