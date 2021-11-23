Expanded County by County Extra in today’s ePaper

To read all of our journalism and get the full value of your subscription, we strongly encourage you to give the ePaper a try.
We’ve added new sections, including one that provides community coverage from all around metro Atlanta.
Today you will find three pages in our new County by County Extra.
Another ePaper bonus today is the Atlanta Hawks After the Game section. The expectations are high for the Hawks after their incredible playoff run last season. We’ll bring you the key moments on each game, the strategies, struggles and surprises -- and a look ahead to the next game.
To get full access to your digital content, go to ajc.com/activate.
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
Editors' Picks