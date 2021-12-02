Equipment not working at Boston Market

A Boston Market in south Gwinnett County needs several repairs and a certified food safety manager to improve its health score.
Some of the restaurant’s equipment was not working during the routine health inspection on Nov. 24. For example, the hot-hold unit door was in disrepair, and the prep cooler was not holding at the proper temperature. As a result, cranberry sauce, butter, cheddar cheese and other foods in the cooler were at unsafe temperatures and discarded.
A couple of sinks needed repairs. The plumbing underneath the hand sink is leaking and the mop sink had several missing tiles.
Boston Market, 5170 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain, scored a 71/C and must have repairs made before being reinspected in ten days.
The restaurant will also need a certified food safety manager and signed employee agreements on reporting foodborne transmissions.
Among other violations, the ice machine had mold-like accumulations in the tubing and the ice chute. The walk-in cooler had cases of spinach, sweet potatoes, salad dressings and raw chicken stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler instead of on shelves. There was no soap in the kitchen hand sink.
