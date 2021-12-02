Equipment not working at Boston Market

Some of the restaurant’s equipment was not working during the routine health inspection on Nov. 24. For example, the hot-hold unit door was in disrepair, and the prep cooler was not holding at the proper temperature. As a result, cranberry sauce, butter, cheddar cheese and other foods in the cooler were at unsafe temperatures and discarded.

A couple of sinks needed repairs. The plumbing underneath the hand sink is leaking and the mop sink had several missing tiles.