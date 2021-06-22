Emory program first to receive national accreditation under newly designed pathway

“The ARC-PA has rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence in PA education. Those physician assistants who successfully complete ARC-PA accredited programs gain confidence in the caliber of the program and reassurance that their education has met the highest possible standards,” explains Aimee Abide, MMSc, PA-C, co-director of the NP/PA Critical Care Residency Program with the Emory Critical Care Center, and PA program lead.

Physician assistants and nurse practitioners are collectively called advanced practice providers (APPs). APPs are licensed health care clinicians authorized to diagnose illnesses, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and provide evidence-based health education to their patients. In the Emory Critical Care Center NP/PA residency, APPs undergo specialized training for one year after graduation from PA or NP school to become highly skilled in taking care of patients in the intensive care unit.