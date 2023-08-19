El Super Pan at The Battery fails inspection

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
El Super Pan at The Battery Atlanta failed a routine health inspection with some foods out of date and some at unsafe temperatures.

The Latin restaurant had several out-of-date food items still in coolers in the front service area. Chorizo empanadas were dated July 31, Cuban sandwiches were dated July 25 and 31 and lobster butter was dated July 16.

For safety, food items can be held for only seven days. These were discarded.

Raw shrimp and cooked onions inside prep coolers were discarded because of unsafe temperatures.

Among other violations, the facility did not keep shell tags from seafood sold at the restaurant. The tags or labels should be kept for 90 days from the recorded date on the containers.

Ice scoops were in standing water containing debris. Wiping cloths were in sanitizing solution below the minimum required concentration.

El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place, Atlanta, scored 65/U, down from 86/B earned in January. There will be no follow-up inspection.

Laura Berrios
