East Cobb Quilters get ‘sewcial’

Putting the deprivations of the pandemic behind them, the East Cobb Quilters Guild has been stitching away in person to support a variety of children’s charities and causes.

In one of the latest outings, 18 members joined forces for a Sewcial (pronounced “social”) to create quilts for Cobb County’s Family and Children Services and Adult Protective Services, place mats for Meals on Wheels and pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles that supports children with cancer.

“When we finally got together after COVID last year, we had such a great time together,” said Abbi Rabeneck, the group’s community service chair. “Children’s in Kennesaw lets us use their meeting room, and we have fun while doing some good for our community.”

A new initiative turned out bead bags for Children’s young patients.

“When children come in for serious treatment, they’re given a bead for being courageous,” Rabeneck said. “The bags hold the beads children collect to make necklaces. Some of them have hundreds and hundreds of beads.”

During the third Sewcial, held in March, volunteers used their own fabrics or materials donated from the community to stitch up 40 bead bags. That bumped the total number of bags made this year to 151, along with group’s 106 quilts, 194 pillowcases and 139 placemats.

“Our goal for each is 300,” said Rabeneck. “At this rate, we’ll succeed.”

Quilters President Caroline Benefield of Marietta said the work is the product of volunteers not just in East Cobb, but from Midtown Atlanta to Tennessee.

“They just enjoy quilting, the opportunity to meet other quilters and do good in the community,” she said. “We have roughly 280 members – including men – who come with skills at all different levels, or none at all.”

Meetings at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta provide tips from national and international speakers for beginners and pros alike. The group also welcomes partners who talk about how the donations have impacted their organizations. Monthly sessions are held mornings on the last Friday and evenings on the last Thursday.

The next Sewcial is set for June 6. Information is online at ecqg.com.

