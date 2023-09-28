Vietnam War Memorial is being built in Dunwoody

Groundbreaking took place recently for the Vietnam War Memorial in Dunwoody.

The monument at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, will be funded entirely by private donations.

Dunwoody’s Mayor and City Council joined the Vietnamese American Community of Georgia (VAC-GA) and the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association (AVVBA) for the Sept. 12 groundbreaking about 100 feet from the existing DeKalb Veterans Memorial, which will undergo renovations this year.

The new monument will be the only memorial east of the Mississippi River to feature an American Infantry soldier and a soldier from the former republic of South Vietnam standing side by side.

More than 300,000 Vietnamese and 58,000 American soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

For more information or to donate, go to VNWarMemorial.org.