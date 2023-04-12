X

Spruill Center expansion’s groundbreaking held in Dunwoody

Credit: Spruill Center/City of Dunwoody

Credit: Spruill Center/City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Spruill Center for the Arts began its $2.7 million expansion project with its April 3 groundbreaking ceremony at its Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Adding more than 7,000 square feet to the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, the project is a partnership between the Spruill Center and the city of Dunwoody that will provide seven new art studios and a community room.

Spruill CEO Alan Mothner said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era for the Spruill Center for the Arts. This expansion of our Education Center has been in planning since 2018 and will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission of creating and social connections through the arts.”

All lower-level studios will feature large outdoor gathering spaces that will open into the renovated courtyard space.

More information about the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Spruill Gallery can be found at SpruillArts.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta4h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb superintendent finalist a polarizing figure in current district
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery
2h ago

Georgia attorney seeks damages from Jan. 6 Committee
5h ago

Georgia attorney seeks damages from Jan. 6 Committee
5h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

Marcus Jewish Center begins $36M capital campaign
Israel’s 75th birthday to be celebrated in Dunwoody
Dunwoody begins construction on Ashford Dunwoody Path
Featured

Credit: AP

Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
3h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top