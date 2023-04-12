Spruill Center expansion’s groundbreaking held in Dunwoody

Adding more than 7,000 square feet to the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, the project is a partnership between the Spruill Center and the city of Dunwoody that will provide seven new art studios and a community room.

Spruill CEO Alan Mothner said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era for the Spruill Center for the Arts. This expansion of our Education Center has been in planning since 2018 and will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission of creating and social connections through the arts.”