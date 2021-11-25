‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ in Dunwoody begins Dec. 1

On Dec. 1, Dunwoody Parks & Recreation and the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will kick off the “Souper Bowl of Caring.”
This six-week food drive is part of the community’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.
“We are excited to partner with the city of Dunwoody and other community organizations to help address the issue of food insecurity,” said Community Service Chair Tasha McCall of the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
“We added the food drive to our celebration of MLK, Jr. Day last year due to the pandemic and wanted to bring it back as part of our annual outreach,” she added.
Nonperishable food collected during the drive will be donated to Malachi’s Storehouse in Dunwoody and the Community Assistance Center that serves Dunwoody and Sandy Springs residents in need.
Collection bins for food donations will be set up at the Brook Run Park playground, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody during “Holiday Lights” from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Bins also will be available until Jan. 17 in these locations:
- Spruill Center for the Arts lobby near Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- Porter Brew & Que, 5486 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in the Shops of Dunwoody / varied times each day
- SOHO Office: Printing, Shipping & Business Services Store, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, #106 in the Orchard Park Shopping Center / 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
- Malachi’s Storehouse, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody / 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays
- Brook Run Park back fields (near Barclay Drive entrance), 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18
Donation bin hours and additional bin locations are listed at dunwoodyga.gov/mlkday.
This website also will include information about service projects for Dunwoody’s MLK, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 17, with more details to be released in December.
“We’re excited to see the city’s partnership with Jack and Jill continue and grow,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
“This food drive offers a simple way for Dunwoody residents to support the most vulnerable in our community,” she added.
Information: MalachisStorehouse.org, ourcac.org
