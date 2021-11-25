‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ in Dunwoody begins Dec. 1

Collection bins for food donations will be set up at the Brook Run Park playground, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody during “Holiday Lights” from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Bins also will be available until Jan. 17 in these locations:

Spruill Center for the Arts lobby near Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Porter Brew & Que, 5486 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in the Shops of Dunwoody / varied times each day

SOHO Office: Printing, Shipping & Business Services Store, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, #106 in the Orchard Park Shopping Center / 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

Malachi’s Storehouse, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody / 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays

Brook Run Park back fields (near Barclay Drive entrance), 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18

Donation bin hours and additional bin locations are listed at dunwoodyga.gov/mlkday.

This website also will include information about service projects for Dunwoody’s MLK, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 17, with more details to be released in December.

“We’re excited to see the city’s partnership with Jack and Jill continue and grow,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

“This food drive offers a simple way for Dunwoody residents to support the most vulnerable in our community,” she added.

Information: MalachisStorehouse.org, ourcac.org