Party houses banned in Dunwoody residential areas

Now party houses are restricted in all residential areas of Dunwoody as a preventative measure.
The Dunwoody City Council decided on Jan. 10 to require a Special Administrative Permit for a “party house” event.
The amendment would prohibit party houses in all of the residential districts except for certain nonresidential districts, according to Dunwoody Senior Planner Madalyn Smith in a Jan. 10 city memo.
Party houses are commercial events in residential homes, meaning that a fee is charged for use of the dwelling and/or entry to the residence.
This amendment does not prevent residents from holding private parties/gatherings at their residences.
The intention is to prevent nuisances and maintain the residential character of neighborhoods.
Violation of this zoning ordinance can result in a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.
Since the city of Atlanta and city of Sandy Springs recently changed their code ordinances to prohibit party houses and have increased enforcement efforts, the expected spillover of these highly profitable events into adjacent cities creates urgency for the city of Dunwoody to establish regulations, added Smith in her memo.
Short-term rentals of residential properties also are not allowed in the city of Dunwoody.
About the Author