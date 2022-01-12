Party houses banned in Dunwoody residential areas

The intention is to prevent nuisances and maintain the residential character of neighborhoods.

Violation of this zoning ordinance can result in a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Since the city of Atlanta and city of Sandy Springs recently changed their code ordinances to prohibit party houses and have increased enforcement efforts, the expected spillover of these highly profitable events into adjacent cities creates urgency for the city of Dunwoody to establish regulations, added Smith in her memo.

Short-term rentals of residential properties also are not allowed in the city of Dunwoody.