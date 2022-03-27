PALS classes open April 4 in Dunwoody

Spring classes for Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) open April 4 at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody.
The in-person classes will run at varying times for seven weeks on Mondays through May 23, with no class on April 18.
The cost is $55 for each seven-week class.
Among them are:
- EcoFun101: 10–11 a.m.
- The Origins of Rock and Roll (Part 2): 10-11 a.m.
- Evolution 101: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Safely Navigating Social Media: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- As You Like It: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Mah Jong: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Open Bridge for Experienced Players: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Masks are required.
To register online only, go to PALSonline.info.
For questions, contact Iris Katz at the PALS office at 770-698-0801 or by email at DunwoodyPals@gmail.com.
