ajc logo
X

PALS classes open April 4 in Dunwoody

From April 4 through May 23 - but not on April 18, classes for Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) will be held at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Baptist Church)

Credit: Dunwoody Baptist Church

caption arrowCaption
From April 4 through May 23 - but not on April 18, classes for Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) will be held at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Baptist Church)

Credit: Dunwoody Baptist Church

Credit: Dunwoody Baptist Church

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Spring classes for Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) open April 4 at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

The in-person classes will run at varying times for seven weeks on Mondays through May 23, with no class on April 18.

The cost is $55 for each seven-week class.

Among them are:

  • EcoFun101: 10–11 a.m.
  • The Origins of Rock and Roll (Part 2): 10-11 a.m.
  • Evolution 101: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Safely Navigating Social Media: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • As You Like It: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Mah Jong: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Open Bridge for Experienced Players: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Masks are required.

To register online only, go to PALSonline.info.

For questions, contact Iris Katz at the PALS office at 770-698-0801 or by email at DunwoodyPals@gmail.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
April 1 is Dunwoody’s deadline for path comments
7h ago
Dunwoody collects electronics recycling on March 27
Dunwoody Council approves paving plan for $2.75 million
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top