Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mammography screening to be in Dunwoody on Feb. 11

Northside Hospital provides year-round mammography screening vehicles. The next visits in Dunwoody will on Feb. 11 and March 23 at Georgetown Center, 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. (Courtesy of ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography/T.W. Meyer)

Credit: T.W. Meyer

caption arrowCaption
Northside Hospital provides year-round mammography screening vehicles. The next visits in Dunwoody will on Feb. 11 and March 23 at Georgetown Center, 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. (Courtesy of ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography/T.W. Meyer)

Credit: T.W. Meyer

Credit: T.W. Meyer

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography will provide screenings in Dunwoody on Feb. 11 and March 23.

The location will be 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Georgetown Center.

This community service of Northside Hospital offers 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores in various locations.

To qualify, participants must meet American Cancer Society and Northside Hospital screening guidelines.

They also require a written order from their doctor.

To qualify for financial assistance through the Breast Care Fund, call 404-531-4444.

Insurance can be filed, but payment will depend on policy coverage.

Appointments are required by calling ScreenAtlanta at 770-667-4400.

Information: bit.ly/3I1yDPA

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dunwoody postpones MLK Day of Service to Feb. 5
Dunwoody welcomes new council members
DeKalb events include Camp Flashback registration
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top