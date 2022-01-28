Mammography screening to be in Dunwoody on Feb. 11

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography will provide screenings in Dunwoody on Feb. 11 and March 23.
The location will be 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Georgetown Center.
This community service of Northside Hospital offers 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores in various locations.
To qualify, participants must meet American Cancer Society and Northside Hospital screening guidelines.
They also require a written order from their doctor.
To qualify for financial assistance through the Breast Care Fund, call 404-531-4444.
Insurance can be filed, but payment will depend on policy coverage.
Appointments are required by calling ScreenAtlanta at 770-667-4400.
Information: bit.ly/3I1yDPA
