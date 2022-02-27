‘Mama Mia!’ in Dunwoody March 3-13

Jerry’s Habima Theatre in Dunwoody will present “Mama Mia!” in early March.
Hours are 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 5, 1 p.m. March 6, 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. March 13.
The cast will feature actors with special needs and abilities who will perform along with local professional actors.
Open to all ages, the ABBA musical will be held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Morris and Rae Frank Theatre, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.
Costs are $25 or $35 for adults and $10 or $15 for children age 12 and younger.
Jerry’s Habima Theatre is in its 27th season as an award-winning theater company.
Masks are required in all MJCCA common areas and at all public events.
Tickets: bit.ly/33KWF2S
About the Author