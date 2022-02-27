Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Mama Mia!’ in Dunwoody March 3-13

"Mama Mia!" will be performed by Jerry's Habima Theatre in Dunwoody during early March. (Courtesy of Jerry's Habima Theatre)

Credit: Jerry's Habima Theatre

caption arrowCaption
"Mama Mia!" will be performed by Jerry's Habima Theatre in Dunwoody during early March. (Courtesy of Jerry's Habima Theatre)

Credit: Jerry's Habima Theatre

Credit: Jerry's Habima Theatre

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Jerry’s Habima Theatre in Dunwoody will present “Mama Mia!” in early March.

Hours are 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 5, 1 p.m. March 6, 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. March 13.

The cast will feature actors with special needs and abilities who will perform along with local professional actors.

Open to all ages, the ABBA musical will be held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Morris and Rae Frank Theatre, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.

Costs are $25 or $35 for adults and $10 or $15 for children age 12 and younger.

Jerry’s Habima Theatre is in its 27th season as an award-winning theater company.

Masks are required in all MJCCA common areas and at all public events.

Tickets: bit.ly/33KWF2S

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dunwoody comments sought on Village Crossroads Project
Registration open for performance art summer camps in Dunwoody
Dunwoody Woman’s Club offers scholarship applications until March 18
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top