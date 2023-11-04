Holiday Festival’s Habitat benefit at Dunwoody church is Nov. 11

Open to all, with free admission, the indoor event will feature handmade items by 95 selected artisans at the church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, in the fellowship hall and gym.

Dr. Phil Schroeder, senior pastor of Dunwoody UMC, said, “We look forward to seeing you at the Holiday Festival as we begin our preparation for the seasons of Thanksgiving and the Advent of new life in the world.”

Other festival highlights will offer photos with Santa, a gourmet shop, attic treasures, casseroles-to-go and a book nook.

The free Kid’s Zone will have a petting zoo, inflatables and games on the soccer field.

Lunch will be available for purchase from Chick-fil-A and The Queso Shop food truck.

The money raised will support DUMC’s 33rd Habitat build in 2024.

Visit dunwoodyumc.org/holiday-fest or donate at pushpay.com/g/dunwoodyumc.