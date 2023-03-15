HIREDunwoody Career Expo is March 30

Open and free to all, the HIREDunwoody Career Expo will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 in the Dillard’s section of Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
“HIREDunwoody is designed to be a one-stop shop, where you can learn about job openings, meet with hiring managers and explore a new career path,” said Career Center Director George Northrop of the Community Assistance Center.
Job seekers are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. to take part in a one-hour career workshop to focus on polishing resumes and tips and tricks for navigating career fairs.
During the event, WorkSource DeKalb will set up its Mobile Career Resource Center that will allow job seekers to update their resumes and print out copies to present to prospective employers.
Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at HireDunwoody.com.
For more information on the HIREDunwoody partners, visit ourcac.org/hire-dunwoody/#organizers.
