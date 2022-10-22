Dunwoody’s Truck or Treat is Oct. 27

Truck or Treat will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Hosts will be Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, Dunwoody Police and the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.
This event will close out the 2022 season of Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays and feature music from the Adrian Duke Project, playing a mix of Motown, soul, jazz, swing and rock-n-roll.
During the event, Dunwoody Police will give away safety flashers to promote the department’s “See & Be Seen on Halloween” initiative.
Children are encouraged to clip the flasher on their costumes on Halloween to make themselves more visible to drivers.
Officers also will wear costumes, decorate police vehicles and hand out treats to children.
The concert will take place on the front field near North Peachtree Road.
The police department’s treat trucks will be located along the edge of the field.
Information: Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher at jennifer.boettcher@dunwoodyga.gov
