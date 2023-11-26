Dunwoody’s Holiday Lights start shining Dec. 1

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will flip the switch on the lights at 6 p.m.

Free hot cocoa and character photo-ops will offered, beginning at 4 p.m.

This year’s opening night coincides with the 15th anniversary of the city of Dunwoody, which was incorporated on Dec. 1, 2008.

The first 125 guests will receive special mugs, and the light display will include an illuminated anniversary logo.

Holiday Lights is a brilliant, walk-through display that is free and open to all.

The theme is Après-ski with a giant snow globe, Adirondack chairs, ski lift photo ops, faux firepits, a faux snow factory, a mountain on which children can play and a glow-in-the-dark seesaw.

See dunwoodyga.gov for more details.