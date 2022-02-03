Dunwoody’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Class on Feb. 10

Dunwoody’s Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dance Class will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the North Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road.
Offered by Expressions in Motion Dance, the class is open to ages 3 to 12.
Sessions will be 5-5:45 p.m. for ages 3 to 8 and 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 7 to 12.
For each daddy/daughter pair, the cost is $25.
The fee covers not only dancing but also photos and take-home treats.
No prior dance experience is necessary.
Register: bit.ly/dunreccatalog
