Dunwoody’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Class on Feb. 10

A Daddy-Daughter Valentine's Dance Class will take place on Feb. 10 in two sessions - 5-5:45 p.m. for ages 3 to 8 and 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 7 to 12. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Dunwoody’s Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dance Class will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the North Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road.

Offered by Expressions in Motion Dance, the class is open to ages 3 to 12.

Sessions will be 5-5:45 p.m. for ages 3 to 8 and 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 7 to 12.

For each daddy/daughter pair, the cost is $25.

The fee covers not only dancing but also photos and take-home treats.

No prior dance experience is necessary.

Register: bit.ly/dunreccatalog

Carolyn Cunningham
