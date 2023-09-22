Dunwoody to offer electronics recycling on Oct. 1

Dunwoody residents can register now for the city’s Electronics Recycling Event from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

This free event is only for Dunwoody residents who may register at dunwoodyga.gov/electronics.

During the most recent electronics recycling event last year, 313 residents recycled 24,2002 pounds of e-waste.

The recycled items included 105 laptops, 79 desktop computers, 66 LCD monitors, 54 tablets and 46 cell phones.

Not accepted will be any liquid, broken/bare CRT TVs/monitors, cracked LCD TVs/monitors, hazardous waste, light bulbs, paint or radioactive material.

No paper shredding will take place at this event.

The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, will provide 100% data security, with zero waste to landfills.