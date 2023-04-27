X

Dunwoody to host Asian Celebration on April 30

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department will host a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage from 1-4 p.m. April 30 on the Ashford Lane Lawn, 1230 Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody.

Free to all, this event will showcase cultural performances and art.

“We’re adding something new this year by including interactive performances that will involve audience members and provide some explanation and instruction,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts.

“We’re excited to bring this celebration to the outdoor lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful new community gathering place,” she added.

A detailed performance schedule is available at dunwoodyga.gov/government/arts-and-culture/cultural-heritage-events#ad-image-0.

Countries that will be represented with information tables will be China, India, Japan, Laos, Taiwan and Thailand.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Man killed by Atlanta police, accused of shooting at officers51m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

17-year-old arrested in Atlanta shooting death of prominent trans woman
3h ago

Credit: AP

Coretta Scott King peace garden unveiled at Atlanta’s MLK Center
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Grady announces plans for new outpatient clinics south of I-20
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Grady announces plans for new outpatient clinics south of I-20
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Her final days’: Family of UGA senior diagnosed with brain tumor stops treatment
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Dunwoody Preservation Trust hosts Lemonade Days Festival
Spruill Center expansion’s groundbreaking held in Dunwoody
Marcus Jewish Center begins $36M capital campaign
Featured

Credit: Speci

Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
2h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top