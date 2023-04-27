Dunwoody to host Asian Celebration on April 30

Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department will host a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage from 1-4 p.m. April 30 on the Ashford Lane Lawn, 1230 Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody.
Free to all, this event will showcase cultural performances and art.
“We’re adding something new this year by including interactive performances that will involve audience members and provide some explanation and instruction,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts.
“We’re excited to bring this celebration to the outdoor lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful new community gathering place,” she added.
A detailed performance schedule is available at dunwoodyga.gov/government/arts-and-culture/cultural-heritage-events#ad-image-0.
Countries that will be represented with information tables will be China, India, Japan, Laos, Taiwan and Thailand.
