Dunwoody to hold parks open house on Dec. 6

Dunwoody’s Parks and Recreation team will hold an Open House between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, to share new draft plans for future parks on Roberts Drive (the former Austin school site) and Vermack Road.
City residents are invited to drop by anytime to review two updated concept plans and share their feedback.
“This is the next step in our continuing effort to listen to the community’s desires for these two park properties,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in a statement. “We’re working toward creating final draft plans that meet the greatest needs we hear.”
This open house follows a parks pop-up held at the former Austin site in October.
Two concept plans for each park were presented during that event and posted online.
Parks staff and the city’s design consultants listened to feedback about the plans and used it to design one new draft plan for each park.
“We started with a public input survey with 1,400 responses, then a pop-up; and now we’re meeting again to fine-tune the conversation,” Walker added.
He noted that the plans will be available online on the parks project page after the meeting at bit.ly/3xJYYO1.
In the meantime, the former Austin site is now open as a passive park.
The demolition of the former Austin Elementary building is complete and new sod has been planted.
Two small playgrounds on the site also are open after undergoing safety improvements.
As with all city parks, pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.
Concept drafts for two new parks from more than 1,400 responses: youtu.be/hZG899Y7tsA
Fly through of park property on Vermack Road property: youtu.be/tn5IeXuphUQ
About the Author