Dunwoody to hold parks open house on Dec. 6

Parks staff and the city’s design consultants listened to feedback about the plans and used it to design one new draft plan for each park.

“We started with a public input survey with 1,400 responses, then a pop-up; and now we’re meeting again to fine-tune the conversation,” Walker added.

He noted that the plans will be available online on the parks project page after the meeting at bit.ly/3xJYYO1.

In the meantime, the former Austin site is now open as a passive park.

The demolition of the former Austin Elementary building is complete and new sod has been planted.

Two small playgrounds on the site also are open after undergoing safety improvements.

As with all city parks, pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.

Concept drafts for two new parks from more than 1,400 responses: youtu.be/hZG899Y7tsA

Fly through of park property on Vermack Road property: youtu.be/tn5IeXuphUQ