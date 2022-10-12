ajc logo
Dunwoody to hold Edge City open house on Oct. 20

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Dunwoody city officials will hold an open house for Edge City 2.0 from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 as a drop-in event at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Those who live and work in Dunwoody are invited to review this roadmap and share their thoughts on future development in Perimeter Center over the next 20 years.

Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said, “From what we’ve heard from the community so far, priorities include walkability, outdoor entertainment spaces and connected greenspace.

“Perimeter Center was built as a suburban retail and office market with a lot of asphalt for parking. Today those patches of underutilized asphalt are opportunities for redevelopment,” Starling said.

Edge City is an effort between the city of Dunwoody and the Perimeter Community Improvement District (CID) with a consultant team led by Pond and Company.

After the meeting, those unable to attend the open house can share their thoughts by using an online survey at DunwoodyEdge.com.

