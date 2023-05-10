X

Dunwoody Preservation Trust hosts railroad event on May 20

Credit: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Credit: Dunwoody Preservation Trust

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“The History of Railroading in Atlanta” is scheduled 9:30-11 a.m. May 20 by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

Historian Lloyd Neal from the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth will speak at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Neal also will discuss the fallen railroad stations of Atlanta as part of the “History Alive” series.

Coffee and pastries will be served at no cost during this free event.

No reservations are required.

Find out more details at DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/history-alive.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews work to fill sinkhole on Buford Highway; drivers diverted
32m ago

Credit: AP

Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from his campaign, lying to Congress
7m ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Roswell restaurant owners have heated meeting with mayor on Canton Street changes
3h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Roswell restaurant owners have heated meeting with mayor on Canton Street changes
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody opens splash pad, Two Bridges Park on May 6
Dunwoody to host Asian Celebration on April 30
Dunwoody Preservation Trust hosts Lemonade Days Festival
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
6h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top