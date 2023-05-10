Dunwoody Preservation Trust hosts railroad event on May 20

“The History of Railroading in Atlanta” is scheduled 9:30-11 a.m. May 20 by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
Historian Lloyd Neal from the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth will speak at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Neal also will discuss the fallen railroad stations of Atlanta as part of the “History Alive” series.
Coffee and pastries will be served at no cost during this free event.
No reservations are required.
Find out more details at DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/history-alive.
