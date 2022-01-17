Hamburger icon
Dunwoody postpones MLK Day of Service to Feb. 5

Now postponed to Feb. 5 due to weather, among the city of Dunwoody's service projects for MLK Day will be picnic table restorations. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)
Now postponed to Feb. 5 due to weather, among the city of Dunwoody's service projects for MLK Day will be picnic table restorations. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

To honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., MLK Days of Service in Dunwoody have been postponed from MLK Day to Feb. 5 due to weather and road concerns.

Registration automatically will transfer to Feb. 5 for these events at Brook Run Park.

To amend your participation, email parks@dunwoodyga.gov.

However, those volunteering at Dunwoody Nature Center will receive emails from those organizers about any change in plans.

Among the offerings at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody - to which participants should report to the project site on Feb. 5 - are:

  • Tree Planting with Trees Atlanta. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Park Great Lawn. The closest park entrance and parking are off 2341 Peeler Road. Help plant 100 trees near the multi-use fields of Brook Run Park. Registration: bit.ly/3oBJ2dX
  • Daffodil Planting with The Daffodil Project. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Park Great Lawn. The closest park entrance and parking are off 2341 Peeler Road. Help plant 5,000 daffodil bulbs in the beauty strip along Peeler Road. Registration: bit.ly/dunreccatalog, MLK Day of Service tab
  • Cleanup at Brook Run Dog Park. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Dog Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road. About five to 10 volunteers are needed to help spread gravel, walk through the woods to help pick up forgotten dog waste and secure bags to perimeter fence to help remind others to pick up. Registration: bit.ly/dunreccatalog Email Corinne Sbaratta at brookrundogpark@gmail.com.
  • Cleanup at Brook Run Community Garden. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Community Garden, 4770 N. Peachtree Road near the disc golf entrance. Help is needed to install edging around kiwi beds and brambles. Also, five to seven adults are requested to dig a shallow trench, install and stake the edging, backfill the soil and weed out the beds after installation. Registration: Email Cyndi McGill at DCGOBrookRunPark@gmail.com.
  • Picnic Table Restoration at Brook Run Park. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Report to Brook Run Park Greenhouse next to the skate park. Create Dunwoody will host a volunteer opportunity to help restore picnic tables from Dunwoody’s Picnic Table Project at bit.ly/3GequqE. Eight volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning, painting and sealing picnic tables. All paint and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Bill Grossman at bill.grossman@comcast.net.

Registration: bit.ly/dunreccatalog, MLK Day of Service tab

Information: dunwoodyga.gov/MLKday

