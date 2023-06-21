Dunwoody offers free water safety classes, camps

The Cowart Family YMCA is offering free water safety classes and free summer camps to qualifying Dunwoody families.

Funding is from the city of Dunwoody’s American Rescue Plan grant.

The Safety Around Water course is open to children ages 6 to 12 and will be held on July 12.

Register before July 10.

Throughout the summer from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Y Day Camps will include swimming, arts and crafts and daily lunch.

Free YMCA membership also is available to qualifying Dunwoody residents through this grant.

For details, visit the YMCA at 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody or call 770-451-9622.

Email Cassie Rivers at cassier@ymcaatlanta.org regarding camps or John Pepper at johnpe@ymcaatlanta.org about the swim safety class.