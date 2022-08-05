Dunwoody nonprofit helps jobseekers

The CAC Career Center now features three workstations for jobseekers, with access to resume-building software, job training and internet access.

Reserve your time at the workstations by contacting CareerCenter@ourcac.org.

CAC provides emergency assistance to prevent homelessness and hunger and promotes self-sufficiency.

The CAC’s Dunwoody office is at 5 Dunwoody Park S., Building 5, Suite 113, Dunwoody.

For more information, contact 770-552-4889 or info@ourcac.org or visit ourcac.org or facebook.com/CommunityAssistanceCenter.