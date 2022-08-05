Dunwoody nonprofit helps jobseekers

The Community Assistance Center of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody seeks volunteers and donations to help neighbors in need in those two cities and jobseekers from any area.
Donate money at ourcac.org/donate-online and food at ourcac.org/give-food.
Open to all jobseekers and titled “Finding Remote Employment,” a jobseeker workshop is planned for 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 by registering at ourcac.org/career-center/#workshops.
The CAC Career Center is partnering with organizations that want to help jobseekers get into a higher-paying career.
From cyber security to construction, CAC can help jobseekers find programs, certifications and classes to find their perfect job - often for free.
The CAC Career Center now features three workstations for jobseekers, with access to resume-building software, job training and internet access.
Reserve your time at the workstations by contacting CareerCenter@ourcac.org.
CAC provides emergency assistance to prevent homelessness and hunger and promotes self-sufficiency.
The CAC’s Dunwoody office is at 5 Dunwoody Park S., Building 5, Suite 113, Dunwoody.
For more information, contact 770-552-4889 or info@ourcac.org or visit ourcac.org or facebook.com/CommunityAssistanceCenter.
