Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience is Sept. 8-10

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
48 minutes ago
The Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody will host the 30th annual Butterfly Experience on Sept. 8-10.

  • Sept. 8 from 6-9 p.m.: Butterflies & Brews will kick off the weekend, with this event for ages 21 and older. Guests will enjoy live music, a picnic meal, cold beverages, games, activities, a photo booth and more. Tickets are $50 for Dunwoody Nature Center members or $60 for nonmembers.
  • Sept. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Butterfly Experience will celebrate all things pollinator, nature and butterflies. Rain or shine, stay all day to watch performances by musicians, magicians, animal handlers and bubble wielders. Make arts and crafts, and learn about Georgia nature. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $18 each and free for children ages 3 and under.

For Sept. 9-10, tickets in three tents, indicating your time in the butterfly tent.

Before or after your time slot, enjoy the rest of the festival.

Buy tickets at dunwoodynature.org/butterfly-experience-2023.

Carolyn Cunningham
