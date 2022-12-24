ajc logo
X

Dunwoody hosts ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Dunwoody’s “Souper Bowl of Caring” is a food drive that leads up to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16.

The project is coordinated by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

Local beneficiaries will be Malachi’s Storehouse and the Community Assistance Center.

Donations of nonperishable food may be made to any of the bins listed below through Jan. 16:

  • Spruill Center for the Arts lobby near Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
  • Breadwinner Dunwoody, 5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in the Shops of Dunwoody.
  • SOHO Office: Printing, Shipping and Business Services Store, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, Suite 106 in the Orchard Park Shopping Center.
  • Malachi’s Storehouse, 4755 N. Peachtree Road.
  • Dunwoody Community Assistance Center, 5 Dunwoody Park S., Building 5, Suite 113.

New this year, Malachi’s Storehouse has set up an Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/3PjpWoE to make donating easier.

Donation bin hours are listed online at dunwoodyga.gov/mlkday.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones13h ago

Credit: File

10 Georgia authors named finalists for Townsend Prize
21h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
13h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
16h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
16h ago

Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments

Construction started to redevelop historic Roswell mansion into luxury club and hotel
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: First Baptist Church of Atlanta

Church in Dunwoody hosts Christmas events
Dunwoody seeks input on 2 master plans
Dunwoody welcomes letters to seniors, Santa
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top