Dunwoody hosts ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’

Dunwoody’s “Souper Bowl of Caring” is a food drive that leads up to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16.
The project is coordinated by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.
Local beneficiaries will be Malachi’s Storehouse and the Community Assistance Center.
Donations of nonperishable food may be made to any of the bins listed below through Jan. 16:
- Spruill Center for the Arts lobby near Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
- Breadwinner Dunwoody, 5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in the Shops of Dunwoody.
- SOHO Office: Printing, Shipping and Business Services Store, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, Suite 106 in the Orchard Park Shopping Center.
- Malachi’s Storehouse, 4755 N. Peachtree Road.
- Dunwoody Community Assistance Center, 5 Dunwoody Park S., Building 5, Suite 113.
New this year, Malachi’s Storehouse has set up an Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/3PjpWoE to make donating easier.
Donation bin hours are listed online at dunwoodyga.gov/mlkday.
