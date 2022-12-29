Dunwoody honors MLK Day with a new blood drive

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation and the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a community food drive, volunteer service projects and a new blood drive.
Community Service Chair Natasha Morris for the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America said, “This year we’re adding a blood drive to the food drive and service projects that have drawn in so many volunteers over the years.”
Nonperishable food collected during the Souper Bowl of Caring will be donated to Malachi’s Storehouse and the Community Assistance Center.
Collection bin locations and hours can be found at dunwoodyga.gov/community/volunteer-mlk-jr-day.
Volunteer registration links and information for Dunwoody’s MLK Jr. Day of Service also can be found at this website.
Learn more at dunwoodyga.gov/Home/Components/News/News/377/16.
