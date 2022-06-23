Dunwoody HOA plans Fourth of July Parade

Sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade is set for July 4.
The parade steps off at 9 a.m. from Mt. Vernon Road at Jett Ferry Road and travels west to and along Dunwoody Village Parkway.
Known as Georgia’s largest Independence Day parade, according to the DHA, the parade theme will be “Parade of Stars” with former Dunwoody Councilwoman Pam Tallmadge as the grand marshal.
In 2019, the parade attracted more than 2,500 participants and 35,000 spectators.
After the parade, meet in front of the U.S. Post Office in Dunwoody Village for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony, food, entertainment and vendors.
The Dunwoody Homeowners Association website has many details, registration for joining the parade, volunteer needs, sponsorship opportunities and more.
Visit bit.ly/3MIlSvh.
About the Author