Dunwoody completes new sidewalks

New sidewalks have been installed along Perimeter Center East and the Perimeter Center East Extension in Dunwoody.
Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

The city of Dunwoody has completed sidewalk construction along Perimeter Center East and the Perimeter Center East Extension, closing a 300-foot gap in the sidewalk there.

Significant utility relocation and grading were required to complete the project, according to a city statement.

In recent years, new townhomes were built to the south and a new Montessori school opened on the corner so that this project provides improved connectivity.

Also, the city has plans to build a park nearby next year.

The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) provided a 50% match to the city’s special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds to cover the cost of the project.

Information: dunwoodyga.gov

