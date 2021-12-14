Dunwoody completes new sidewalks

The city of Dunwoody has completed sidewalk construction along Perimeter Center East and the Perimeter Center East Extension, closing a 300-foot gap in the sidewalk there.
Significant utility relocation and grading were required to complete the project, according to a city statement.
In recent years, new townhomes were built to the south and a new Montessori school opened on the corner so that this project provides improved connectivity.
Also, the city has plans to build a park nearby next year.
The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) provided a 50% match to the city’s special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds to cover the cost of the project.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov
