Dunwoody comments sought on Village Crossroads Project

Through March 4, public comments are being requested by Dunwoody city officials on the Village Crossroads Project.
The project seeks to transform Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody Village into a more walkable and bike-friendly corridor, with added traffic-calming measures to reduce speeds.
The project covers Chamblee Dunwoody Road from Womack Road to Roberts Drive.
This early concept has no specific project timeline or budget details available yet.
Proposed improvements include wider sidewalks, a separated bike path (cycle track) and roadway changes.
For information, visit bit.ly/3gXKgLH.
About the Author
Editors' Picks