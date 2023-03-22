BreakingNews
Dunwoody begins construction on Ashford Dunwoody Path

Credit: PAUL WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: PAUL WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Phase 1 construction of the Ashford Dunwoody Path has begun near Hammond Drive in Dunwoody.

The ceremonial groundbreaking was held this month by Dunwoody City Council and staff members, and representatives from the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs), Perimeter Mall and Discover Dunwoody.

Most of the $1.5 million construction cost will be split 50/50 between the city and PCIDs.

Decorative pavers, posts, benches and trash cans will be fully funded by PCIDs.

The city’s share of the cost will be funded through hotel/motel taxes.

Phase 1 will include a two-way, raised bicycle path (also known as a cycle track), a wider sidewalk, new pedestrian streetlights and landscaping along Ashford Dunwoody Road in front of Perimeter Mall from Hammond Drive north to Perimeter Center West.

Future phases of the project will connect north to Mt. Vernon Road.

More details can be found at dunwoodyga.gov.

