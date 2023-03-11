Dunwoody begins Community Survey in the spring

Dunwoody city officials will begin the Community Survey with invitations to a representative statistical sampling of the population.
The survey will seek resident feedback on a wide range of city services and programs.
Probolsky Research, a national research firm with extensive local government experience, was selected by the city to conduct the survey of select Dunwoody residents across all demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity/race and location.
Over the next several weeks, selected residents will be contacted by the research firm by mail, phone, email and text message.
Taking less than 30 minutes, the survey will ask residents about their priorities and level of satisfaction with a range of community services.
Responses are confidential.
Survey results will be presented to the City Council and made available to the public once complete.
Anyone with questions may email the city’s communications team at communications@dunwoodyga.gov.
