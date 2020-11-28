Dunwoody artists focus on nature-themed art for a new platform

With a background in the software industry, teaching credentials from UCLA and her own Etsy shop, Weiss had the skills needed to set the shop up.

Launched the middle of October, the shop started with 160 original pieces of art (paintings and drawings) in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor and mixed media from 24 artists – members of the DFAA.

Running through mid-December, the nature-themed art sells at $300 or less. No piece is larger than 18 inches by 24 inches with styles ranging from abstract to very detailed, according to Weiss.

“It is very exciting for me. It gives each artist and the group an opportunity to really showcase who were are and give it some publicity for our group, makes money for the nature center (30%) and also gives them more publicity so more people know who they are.

“It gives us a good feeling to be contributing money to a local nonprofit. Sixteen pieces have been sold so far and there is something for everyone,” the chair said.

Visit: https://www.etsy.com/shop/DunwoodyNatureArtMkt or https://dunwoodynature.org/

