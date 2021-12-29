Dunwoody approves contract for Edge City 2.0 Project

Dunwoody city officials recently announced the approval of a contract with architecture and engineering firm, Pond & Company, for the city’s Edge City 2.0 Project that will develop a roadmap for the next 20 years.
As city officials balance historic growth patterns with the demand for new development, they will work with Pond & Company to design a blueprint to manage and guide future growth, focusing on the Perimeter Center District.
“The Perimeter Center District has continued to develop with businesses moving to the area and attracting more residents who wish to be close to their workplace,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling.
“We look forward to working with Pond & Company to develop a unique, shared vision for the area and continue Dunwoody’s evolution, as we transform into a thriving community that meets the needs of all residents and businesses,” Starling added.
Pond & Company will work strategically with the city’s officials and the Dunwoody community to deliver a flexible planning vision that will address the needs of residents, including increased greenspace, public art, the future of retail and a wide range of housing options, according to a city statement.
The study and vision development will be dependent on several factors such as the alignment of diverse goals for the area’s future and a rethinking of the mobility network that responds to all users, introducing quality open space and public art to make meaningful spaces and how to optimize economic opportunities, the statement added.
At the end of researching and developing multiple visions for the future of the Perimeter Market, Pond & Company will provide the city and its partners with an implementable roadmap for the next 20 years.
Information: DunwoodyGa.gov
