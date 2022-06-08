Donate to Dunwoody food drive in June

During June, a community food drive will take place from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday at Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Discover Dunwoody and the Community Assistance Center are joining to help neighbors with this food drive.
Donate one shelf-stable food and be entered to win prizes, including a grand prize of 200,000 IHG hotel/resort loyalty points.
Also bring an item from the urgent food pantry needs list at ourcac.org/give-food, and receive an extra entry per item to win.
Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.
For more information, visit Discover Dunwoody at discoverdunwoody.com and the Community Assistance Center at ourcac.org.
