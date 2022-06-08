BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
Donate to Dunwoody food drive in June

Each Thursday in June, donate a food pantry item to help neighbors in need through the Community Assistance Center and Discover Dunwoody from 5-8 p.m. on Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays at Brook Run Park. (Courtesy of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

During June, a community food drive will take place from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday at Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Discover Dunwoody and the Community Assistance Center are joining to help neighbors with this food drive.

Donate one shelf-stable food and be entered to win prizes, including a grand prize of 200,000 IHG hotel/resort loyalty points.

Also bring an item from the urgent food pantry needs list at ourcac.org/give-food, and receive an extra entry per item to win.

Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

For more information, visit Discover Dunwoody at discoverdunwoody.com and the Community Assistance Center at ourcac.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
