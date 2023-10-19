‘Diwali in Dunwoody’ is Oct. 29, Nov. 1 and 3

This first-of-its-kind, three-part celebration of the South Asian festival also is known as the Festival of Lights, focusing on the culture of India.

Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Rangoli and Diya Art workshops at Spruill Center for the Arts, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Online tickets are $15.71 at rangolianddiyamaking.eventbrite.com.

Nov. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: “The Story of Diwali : A Vibrant Reenactment” at the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, with Stage Door Theater. Online tickets are $12.51 for members or $17.85 for general admission at thestoryofdiwali.eventbrite.com.

Nov. 3, 6:30-11 p.m.: Night of Lights: A Diwali Celebration at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter, 111 Perimeter Center W., Dunwoody. Online tickets are $188.58 at diwalinightoflights.eventbrite.com.