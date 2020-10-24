Children’s disease leads to new foundation

“Since meeting Lisa virtually and a few other mothers with affected children, every door has opened along the way. I believe God brought us together for a purpose,” Shanna said.

Incorporating in March and launching its website in July, the foundation has raised more than $100,000 in three months as a parent-led volunteer organization, with all money going to CACNA1A research through the foundation’s grant program.

“Ireland has opened our hearts wider and grown our faith deeper than we could have ever imagined,” her mom said.

While most of her days are filled with normal activities, the severe epileptic seizures the 5-year-old has are medical emergencies, according to Shanna.

Events next year will include the foundation’s first annual Scientific and Family Conference - to be online with the date to be determined - and Run Walk Roll on June 12.

Information: cacna1a.org/events, facebook.com/cacna1a

