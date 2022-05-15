ajc logo
Beginning birding in Dunwoody

Master Birder Rose Guerra will conduct a class titled "Birding for Beginners" on May 21. (Courtesy of the Dunwoody Nature Center)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

“Birding for Beginners” will be held 8-10 a.m. May 21 at the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.

From Master Birder Rose Guerra, gain valuable tips and strategies for finding different birds and learning to identify them.

The program is for ages 13 and older.

Both beginners and nonbeginners are welcome.

Some terrain may be rocky and/or uneven.

Also, some binoculars will be available to borrow.

Fees are free for members of the Dunwoody Nature Center with code wildlife21 and $10 for nonmembers.

Register at bit.ly/3ylOJ4U.

Visit bit.ly/3sl1Pvg.

