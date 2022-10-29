Duluth Korean BBQ fails inspection

The health score at 9292 BBQ, a Korean restaurant in Duluth, dropped to a failing score of 57/U during a recent routine health inspection.
An employee was observed licking their fingers and then putting on gloves to handle food. Another employee washed their hands without using soap. In addition, several water bottles and a reusable cup of tea were on prep tables throughout the kitchen. And employee personal items such as cell phones and keys were throughout the kitchen.
Among other violations, some cold foods were at unsafe temperatures, and several types of meat were stored incorrectly.
For example, butter and sauces were underneath the raw pork. Uncooked beef was above the pork, and other raw meats were above lettuce and sauces. The coolers and freezers were reorganized to prevent cross-contamination.
The hand sink contained grated ginger and a peeler. In addition, utensils used for dispensing were in room-temperature water.
The restaurant is at 3360 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. Its previous score was 85/B, and it will be re-inspected.
