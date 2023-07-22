Duluth food stall has pests, unsafe temps

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
29 minutes ago
X

The food score at Yes Formosa, a Taiwanese food stall in Duluth, dropped steeply during a routine inspection, with violations of food temperatures and pests in the facility.

The inspector said live roaches were underneath the prep cooler on the cook line, and dead roaches were in the hand sink.

Pork belly, sour cabbage and noodles, and mushroom sauces were discarded because of unsafe temperatures. The cooked pork belly was not reheated within the two-hour time limit for food safety, the cabbage and noodles were soaking in water at unsafe temperatures, and the cooked mushroom sauce was not maintained at a safe temperature of 135 degrees or above.

Among other violations, raw eggs and unwashed produce were above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Numerous cooked foods in the cooler had no date marking for disposal.

Dishes were washed without using soap or sanitizing. The vegetable sink was used to wash dishes and store raw meat. And dishes stored as clean were stacked together while wet.

Yes Formosa, in the Jusgo Supermarket, 3875 Venture Drive, Duluth, scored 42/U, down from a previous score of 100/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
